Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $557,000 Position in EQT Co. (EQT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in EQT by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,073,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,241,682,000 after purchasing an additional 687,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,893,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,274 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,470,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1,770.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,387,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 5,786,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after buying an additional 134,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

In other EQT news, EVP Donald M. Jenkins acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $111,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,189.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin R. Centofanti acquired 7,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.83 per share, for a total transaction of $161,744.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,343.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,260 shares of company stock worth $678,211. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

