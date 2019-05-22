Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 154 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,877,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 799,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after buying an additional 597,144 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,685,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 68,846.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 258,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 258,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

