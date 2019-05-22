Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 70,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Pope Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $322.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

