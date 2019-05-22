Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report $74.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $79.09 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $73.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $282.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.04 billion to $311.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $307.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $251.34 billion to $407.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,489,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,121,000 after purchasing an additional 311,887 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,860,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,587,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

