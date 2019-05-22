EXMR (EXMR) Reaches Market Cap of $230,451.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. EXMR has a market capitalization of $230,451.00 and $5,095.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,853,858 tokens. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

