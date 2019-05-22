Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $326.77 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Daktronics had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAKT. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daktronics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

