ETHLend (LEND) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last Week

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. ETHLend has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $1.79 million worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHLend has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including Binance, ABCC, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00399781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.13 or 0.01303470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00149649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017675 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004579 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend launched on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,115,389,877 tokens. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, Bibox, Kyber Network, HitBTC, ABCC, BiteBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

