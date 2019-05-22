ESBC (ESBC) 1-Day Volume Tops $74,322.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, ESBC has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $483,283.00 and $74,322.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00074797 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001858 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 166.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 13,889,728 coins and its circulating supply is 13,547,530 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting . The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro . ESBC’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.