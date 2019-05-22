Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Walmart in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.12 on Monday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $297.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,877,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 820,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $83,263,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,586,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,551,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,418,635. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

