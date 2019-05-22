EnWave (ENW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EnWave (CVE:ENW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of CVE:ENW traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.39. 94,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,799. EnWave has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of $259.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.43.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

