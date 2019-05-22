Enigma 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.83 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00006164 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, ABCC and Hotbit. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $36.24 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.02060930 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000223 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002420 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000900 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox, AirSwap, Liqui, Tidex, GOPAX, ABCC, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

