EnerSys (ENS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.11

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.11 and last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sidoti set a $101.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

