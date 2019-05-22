Enerplus Corp (ERF) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.2% annually over the last three years.
Enerplus stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.65.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
