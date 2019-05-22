EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Hits Market Cap of $533,761.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $533,761.00 and $228.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00405037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.01341960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00147560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016012 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

