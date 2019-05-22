Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.40.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ENTA opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.30. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.29. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $1,035,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 304,763 shares in the company, valued at $31,552,113.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $153,301.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,301.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock worth $2,150,473. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

