Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (AKO.A) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s previous dividend of $0.11.

AKO.A stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.11.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $703.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

