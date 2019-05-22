ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.85 ($7.97).

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of ZIL2 stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €5.68 ($6.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.21. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €5.60 ($6.51) and a twelve month high of €14.36 ($16.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

