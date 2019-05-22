ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.85 ($7.97).

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of ZIL2 stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €5.68 ($6.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.21. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €5.60 ($6.51) and a twelve month high of €14.36 ($16.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

