Electrocomponents (ECM) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Peel Hunt

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ECM. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Electrocomponents to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 724.38 ($9.47).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 656.60 ($8.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 779.20 ($10.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $5.30. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

