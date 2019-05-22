Eldorado Gold (ELD) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELD. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of ELD remained flat at $C$4.62 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,734. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$3.36 and a one year high of C$7.75. The firm has a market cap of $723.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.57, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$122.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.579999938196728 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

