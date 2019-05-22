Echostar (SATS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,124,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 364,075 shares.The stock last traded at $41.94 and had previously closed at $40.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.55 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,861,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Echostar by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Echostar by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,500,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,507,000 after acquiring an additional 908,364 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

