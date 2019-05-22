Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

