Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to announce $51.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.16 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $218.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.80 million to $220.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $254.76 million, with estimates ranging from $233.50 million to $276.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,549. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $757.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 24,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,249,980.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas L. Braunstein sold 159,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $9,045,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,626 shares of company stock worth $11,547,936. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3,205.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,276,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.