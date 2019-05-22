DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Jenoptik (JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.43 ($36.54).

JEN opened at €29.95 ($34.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a fifty-two week high of €39.54 ($45.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

