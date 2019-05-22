DTE Energy Co (DTE) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $18,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 327.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth G. Shaw acquired 2,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $248,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,923 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie set a $123.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

