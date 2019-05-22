DraftCoin (DFT) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. DraftCoin has a market cap of $133,824.00 and $1,209.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,495,443 coins and its circulating supply is 8,495,443 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

