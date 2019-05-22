Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sidoti cut shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Chardan Capital set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Shares of Dmc Global stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.74. 216,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.83.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.95 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $812,427.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,895.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $305,946.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.