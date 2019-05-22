Directa Plus (DCTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.00

Shares of Directa Plus PLC (LON:DCTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.08), with a volume of 80826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($1.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.45.

About Directa Plus (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells grapheme-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. The company's products are used in elastomers, textiles, water treatment, polymer nanocomposites, carbon fiber, and 3D printing.

