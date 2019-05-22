Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Director Sells $35,664.00 in Stock

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $35,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,429.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Larry Alan Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $35,568.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Larry Alan Kay sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $69,300.00.

NYSE:DIN opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 196.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 229.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 78,789 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 49.0% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 34,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

