Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $74,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2,132.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ROLL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Amir Faghri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $318,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ROLL opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.03 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-grows-stake-in-rbc-bearings-incorporated-roll.html.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.