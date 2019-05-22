Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 57,199 Shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,638,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $73,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,301,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,632,000 after buying an additional 45,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $201,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 53.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 197,895 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 14.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 120,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,923,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,123,000 after buying an additional 437,632 shares during the period.

In other Entegris news, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $522,253.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $472,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 30,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $1,211,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,905.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Entegris to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

ENTG opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

