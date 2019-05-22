Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.62 ($19.32).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.05 ($17.50) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

