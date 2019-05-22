Deutsche Bank AG Sells 43,053 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,053 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/deutsche-bank-ag-sells-43053-shares-of-siga-technologies-inc-siga.html.

SIGA stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.