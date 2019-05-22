Deutsche Bank AG Has $503,000 Position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,187 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 315,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 215,397 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $384.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0704 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

MIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/deutsche-bank-ag-has-503000-position-in-mix-telematics-ltd-mixt.html.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.