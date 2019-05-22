Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Million

Brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce sales of $4.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.40 million and the lowest is $1.65 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $1.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $63.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.75 million to $132.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $168.43 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $350.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 2.03. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $25,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,169 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,262,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,645 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 313,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,702.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 775,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

