Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 40,270 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 76,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $106,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $49,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.28. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

