DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

NYSE WMT opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $297.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $194,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $1,018,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,551,705 shares of company stock worth $1,540,418,635. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

