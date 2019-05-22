DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.04 million, a PE ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. Analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mikhail Golomb purchased 10,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 66.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

