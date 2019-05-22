Daqo New Energy (DQ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.48, RTT News reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $349.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 93,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,412,000. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

