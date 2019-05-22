Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Crown and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $7,489,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,156,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,156,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crown by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Crown by 31.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown by 151.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after buying an additional 204,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Crown by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,991,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,572,000 after buying an additional 137,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of CCK opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Crown has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.05. Crown had a return on equity of 54.33% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

