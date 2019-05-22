Critical Analysis: Radware (RDWR) versus China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (CNTF)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Radware and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 7.09% 5.54% 3.75% China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Radware and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 0 4 0 3.00 China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radware currently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.93%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech..

Risk & Volatility

Radware has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Radware and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $234.40 million 4.60 $11.73 million $0.29 83.52 China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. $46.81 million 0.17 -$9.33 million N/A N/A

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech..

Summary

Radware beats China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

