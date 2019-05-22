Criteo (CRTO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRTO. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price objective on Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Criteo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.54 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

CRTO stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $235.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Criteo by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Criteo by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 578,079 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Criteo by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,462,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after buying an additional 660,702 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

