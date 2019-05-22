Cortex (CTXC) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, Ethfinex and UEX. Cortex has a market cap of $24.40 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00399065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.01330323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00148527 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, UEX, CoinBene, OKEx, BitForex, Bithumb, DDEX, DEx.top, Ethfinex, Huobi, CoinTiger and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

