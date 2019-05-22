Corecivic (CXW) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corecivic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.33. Corecivic has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $484.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.75 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

In other Corecivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 21,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $439,683.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,570.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $138,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Corecivic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

