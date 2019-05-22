Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 991 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

