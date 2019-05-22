Container Store Group (TCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Container Store Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.42.

TCS stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Container Store Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Container Store Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Container Store Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 152,255 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Container Store Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 831,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 304,905 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Container Store Group by 672.7% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 607,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Container Store Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 218,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

