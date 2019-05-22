Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $44.55 Million Stake in BRP Inc (DOOO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,604,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $44,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BRP by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 64,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. BRP Inc has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. BRP had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.06 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

