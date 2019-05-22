Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $164.66 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,284,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890,988 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $164,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 829,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,802,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,295,000 after purchasing an additional 403,363 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 218,300 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank lowered Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

