Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $294,489.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

