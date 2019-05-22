Comparing Enel Americas (ENIA) & CLP (CLPHY)

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Enel Americas has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enel Americas and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas 8.75% 30.23% 9.75% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Enel Americas pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Enel Americas pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Americas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Enel Americas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enel Americas and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67 CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel Americas and CLP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas $13.18 billion 0.69 $1.20 billion $1.05 7.50 CLP $11.81 billion 2.47 $1.86 billion N/A N/A

CLP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enel Americas.

Summary

Enel Americas beats CLP on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Américas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.