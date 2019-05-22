Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 37,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $2,643,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,866,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $1,420,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,907.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,905,432 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 65.40%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

